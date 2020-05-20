DEWALT 20V Cordless Combo Kit is ready for DIY tasks: $279 (Reg. $350)

Home Depot offers the DEWALT 2-tool 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Combo Kit for $279 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $350 and originally sold for $399. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked since January. This bundle arrives with a hammerdrill and impact driver, making it a great pairing for heavy duty tasks around the house this summer. You’ll receive a 20V battery and wall charger, as well, with purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars by nearly 1,000 Home Depot reviewers.

Leverage your savings today and score the DEWALT 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $18.50. Add this top-rated set of drill bits to your new combo kit and you’ll be ready to tackle any project. It comes with a carrying case so you won’t have to worry about organization struggles.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

DEWALT Combo Kit features:

The DEWALT DCK299D1T1 20-Volt MAX FLEXVOLT Brushless premium Hammer drill and Impact Combo Kit features FLEXVOLT technology. FLEXVOLT is the world’s first battery that automatically changes voltage when you change tools. The DEWALT DCK299D1T1 is a versatile combo kit that is ideal for most drilling, hammering and fastening applications.

