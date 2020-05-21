Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 15000mAh Solar Power Bank $19 (48% off), more

RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront offers its 15000mAh Solar Power Bank for $18.99 Prime shipped when applying code 8X7BJIQL at checkout. Down from $37, today’s offer saves you 48%, beats our previous mention by $1, and is the lowest we’ve tracked to date. This solar-powered portable charger features a 15000mAh battery capacity, which is more than enough to replenish your iPhone multiple times over. Sure the idea of hitting the beach may be far off, but even so, this will be a notable accessory to have in your kit for refueling devices while hanging in your backyard and more. It’s both water and dust-resistant and features two 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 330 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.
Endless Charging Under the Sun: Portable battery pack charges whenever it’s sunny thanks to the wide solar panel. Fast Recharging from Outlet or Solar: Dual DC 5V/2A and solar power inputs allow you to recharge no matter where you are. (DC input is recommended for faster recharging)
Mega 15000mAh Capacity: Charges an iPhone 7 for 4.2 times, an iPhone 7 Plus for 3 times, and the Galaxy S8 for 2.8 times. The waterproof, shockproof and dustproof design features a LED flashlight that can be activated / deactivated by holding the power button for 3 seconds
