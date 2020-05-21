Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 15000mAh Solar Power Bank $19 (48% off), more

Endless Charging Under the Sun: Portable battery pack charges whenever it’s sunny thanks to the wide solar panel. Fast Recharging from Outlet or Solar: Dual DC 5V/2A and solar power inputs allow you to recharge no matter where you are. (DC input is recommended for faster recharging)

Mega 15000mAh Capacity: Charges an iPhone 7 for 4.2 times, an iPhone 7 Plus for 3 times, and the Galaxy S8 for 2.8 times. The waterproof, shockproof and dustproof design features a LED flashlight that can be activated / deactivated by holding the power button for 3 seconds