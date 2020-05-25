Bose Portable Home Speaker delivers AirPlay 2, more at a low of $299 ($51 off)

Trusted seller World Wide Stereo (99.8% positive all-time feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Bose Portable Home Speaker for $299 shipped. Typically fetching $350, like you’ll find at Amazon and direct from Bose, today’s offer saves you $50, is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and matches the all-time low. This Wi-Fi speaker delivers a portable design that yields up to 12-hours of battery life per charge. Alongside built-in access to Alexa, you’ll be able to pair this with the rest of your whole-home audio setup thanks to AirPlay 2 support. The Bose Portable Home Speaker also packs an IPX4 waterproof rating as well as 360-degree sound playback. Over 220 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Ditch the portable design and score the Bose Home Speaker 300 instead to save some extra cash. This AirPlay 2-enabled speaker fetches $199 at Amazon and delivers much of the same functionality, aside from the portability aspect unique to the lead deal.

Those who’d rather trade the more premium features for a stylish design will want to check out Marshall’s Memorial Day discounts on its vintage-inspired lineup. With prices starting at $69, there are various speakers and headphones to chose from. You could also scoop up AirPods Pro now that they’re at one of Amazon’s best prices ever of $228.

Bose Portable Home Speaker features:

The Portable Home Speaker is a wireless home speaker, a portable Bluetooth speaker, and a voice-controlled speaker, all in one. Around the house, you can move it from room to room — and when you leave home, you can take it with you. Anywhere with Wi-Fi, you can control it with your voice and stream music directly from the cloud. Outside Wi-Fi range, you can control it like any other portable speaker.

