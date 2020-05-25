Samsung T7 Touch SSDs see first discounts from $185 (Reg. $230+)

- May. 25th 2020 6:58 am ET

0

Today only, B&H is offering the new Samsung T7 Touch 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $184.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the regular $230 price tag and beats the Amazon all-time low by $15, which just dropped today. You can also pick up the 2TB model at $329.99 with the on-page coupon, as well. You’d typically pay $400 for this capacity. There’s a lot to love about Samsung’s new SSDs, headlined by a built-in fingerprint sensor that brings a new level of security to the party. You’ll be able to count on transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s alongside a shock-resistant build to 6-feet. It’s a great option if you’re looking for secure and speedy storage for the latest Macs. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save a bit further and go with the previous-generation model, sans fingerprint features, and get the 1TB T5 at $180. You’ll miss out on some of the latest specs here, but it’s still a speedy option with solid transfer speeds. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make sure to check out Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale for additional deals on storage and more throughout the holiday.

Samsung T7 Portable SSDs feature:

Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 Touch gives you speed and security in a palm-sized package. Experience the next level of external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Samsung

Samsung
B&H

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp