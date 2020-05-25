Samsung T7 Touch SSDs see first discounts from $185 (Reg. $230+)

Today only, B&H is offering the new Samsung T7 Touch 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $184.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the regular $230 price tag and beats the Amazon all-time low by $15, which just dropped today. You can also pick up the 2TB model at $329.99 with the on-page coupon, as well. You’d typically pay $400 for this capacity. There’s a lot to love about Samsung’s new SSDs, headlined by a built-in fingerprint sensor that brings a new level of security to the party. You’ll be able to count on transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s alongside a shock-resistant build to 6-feet. It’s a great option if you’re looking for secure and speedy storage for the latest Macs. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save a bit further and go with the previous-generation model, sans fingerprint features, and get the 1TB T5 at $180. You’ll miss out on some of the latest specs here, but it’s still a speedy option with solid transfer speeds. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make sure to check out Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale for additional deals on storage and more throughout the holiday.

Samsung T7 Portable SSDs feature:

Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 Touch gives you speed and security in a palm-sized package. Experience the next level of external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

