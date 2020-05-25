Apple deals abound in Woot’s Memorial Day sale: 15-inch MacBook Pro $1,230, more

Today only, Woot is offering a large selection of certified refurbished MacBooks, iPads, and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is Apple’s previous-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.7GHz/16GB/512GB from $1,229.99. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $2,399. This model offers a 6th generation 4-core Intel i7 processor, Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Not only will you be getting the latest tech from Apple, but also a mobile powerhouse capable of handling a wide-range of tasks.

Make sure to dive into the rest of Woot’s Memorial Day Apple sale for additional deals on Macs, iPads, and much more. However, many listings are beginning to sell out, so act quick. You’ll also want to swing by Best Buy’s Memorial Day event for additional price drops on Apple’s latest.

Leverage your savings today and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers four USB-A ports for $26. This is an easy way to add substantial I/O without breaking the bank along the way.

15-inch MacBook Pro features:

With sixth-generation Intel Core processors, MacBook Pro delivers amazing performance, with Turbo Boost frequencies up to 3.8GHz. So you can move fast — even when powering through pro-level processing jobs like rendering 3D models and encoding video. At the same time, it can conserve energy when taking on lighter tasks, like browsing the web and checking email. And 10-bit HEVC hardware acceleration comes standard on MacBook Pro, which will let you take even more advantage of the boosts in 4K video compression and streaming performance coming in macOS High Sierra..

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!