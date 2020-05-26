Eliminate germs on any surface with this handheld UV light wand, $73 (Orig. $90)

Keeping your home free from dangerous germs is probably your top priority right now. With the SANITECH Wand, you can blast away bugs in seconds using safe UV light. You can grab this handheld sanitizer now for just $72.99 (Orig. $89.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

You would probably expect your toilet seat to be covered in these germs — but studies show that your smartphone display probably harbors 10 times more. Even your toothbrush is home to around 10 million bacteria.

Cleaning such delicate surfaces with alcohol is likely to cause damage. Similarly, you don’t want to be using chemicals on items used in food preparation. But with the SANITECH Wand, you can disinfect any object without even making contact.

This lightweight device uses UV light to destroy germs. It’s completely safe to use, and tests show that it kills 99.9% of bacteria.

To get started, simply switch on the light and hold it over your chosen surface. After around 10 seconds, the area should be completely free from nasty germs. You can use it anywhere in your home, and even in public places — ideal for disinfected door handles and push buttons.

It’s normally priced at $89.99, but you can get the SANITECH Wand now for $72.99 in three colors: Winter White, Flamingo Pink, and Seabreeze Green.

