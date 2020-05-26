GOOLOO’s 500A portable jump starter won’t leave you stranded at $30 (Reg. $50)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 500A Portable Jump Starter for $29.99 shipped with the code R5I2DTCH and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $50, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Given the driving situation of most people right now, it’s very possible that you’ve walked out to a car with a dead battery. I know I have. With a portable jump starter like this, just keep it plugged up inside, and if your battery is dead, just plug up GOOLOO’s portable jump starter and you’ll be golden. It works for engines up to 4.5L in size, meaning it should function for most vehicles. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Prevent your battery from dying by keeping it on a charger so that way it stays at a constant voltage. BLACK+DECKER’s Charger/Maintainer functions on both 6V and 12V batteries, making it a great multi-purpose tool. At $28 shipped, it’ll save you a few bucks and hopefully help you avoid ever having a dead battery.

Don’t miss out on Anker’s Gold Box at Amazon with prices from $15. You’ll find batteries, chargers, cables, and more on sale here, so be sure to swing by before midnight when the discounts vanish.

GOOLOO 500A Jump Starter features:

AFFORDABLE and POWERFUL: The GOOLOO jumper pack kit GP80 can restarts your vehicle ( lawn tractor, motorcycle, RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles, oil boat, etc) up to 4.5L gas engine with 500A peak current. Unique red and black appearance, compact size, very convenient to take it along.

PORTABLE EMERGENCY POWER BANK: Designed with 2 USB outputs (5V 2.4A/9V 2A), the quick charge 3.0 USB port can full charge your cellphones, tablets, and other mobile devices at the fastest speed possible.

SUPER-BRIGHT LED WORK LIGHT: The GOOLOO Car Jump Starter comes with a built-in LED flashlight(3 modes: high, strobe and SOS). Long press the power button to activate the strong mode, press again to switch to warning strobe, and press a third time to turn on the SOS flashing. It’s an emergency life saver when you go camping, travel, picnic, outdoor adventure.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!