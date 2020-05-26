Score Motorola’s Moto Z4 Android Smartphone on sale for $400 (Save $100)

Amazon offers the unlocked Motorola Moto Z4 128GB Android Smartphone for $399.99 shipped. Typically fetching $500, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Featuring a 6.4-inch Max Vision display with built-in fingerprint sensor, Moto Z4 is powered by an octa-core processor and comes backed with 128GB of onboard storage. You’ll also find a 48MP camera, USB-C charging port, and hands-free Alexa access. There’s also the included Moto 360-degree camera mod, which elevates this handset’s photo-taking capabilities even higher. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 405 shoppers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Another notable feature here with the Moto Z4 is that you’ll be able to take advantage of a built-in microSD card slot for extra storage. So grabbing the best-selling SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC card for $23 is a solid way to leverage your savings here, as you’ll get plenty of room for photos, movies, and more.

If you don’t mind settling for the previous-generation, the Moto Z3 Play, there’s plenty of extra savings to be had. Right now we’re still tracking the 64GB Android smartphone on sale for $180, saving you 55% from the going rate.

Motorola Moto Z4 features:

Capture stunning 360-degree photos or videos in 4K with this Motorola moto z4 smartphone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM enable seamless multitasking, while a storage capacity of 128GB lets you store all your data in one place. This Motorola moto z4 smartphone features a 6.4-inch full HD OLED display that delivers vibrant colors for a clear viewing experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!