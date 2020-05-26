Score Motorola’s Moto Z4 Android Smartphone on sale for $400 (Save $100)

- May. 26th 2020 9:20 am ET

Get this deal
$500 $400
0

Amazon offers the unlocked Motorola Moto Z4 128GB Android Smartphone for $399.99 shipped. Typically fetching $500, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Featuring a 6.4-inch Max Vision display with built-in fingerprint sensor, Moto Z4 is powered by an octa-core processor and comes backed with 128GB of onboard storage. You’ll also find a 48MP camera, USB-C charging port, and hands-free Alexa access. There’s also the included Moto 360-degree camera mod, which elevates this handset’s photo-taking capabilities even higher. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 405 shoppers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Another notable feature here with the Moto Z4 is that you’ll be able to take advantage of a built-in microSD card slot for extra storage. So grabbing the best-selling SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC card for $23 is a solid way to leverage your savings here, as you’ll get plenty of room for photos, movies, and more.

If you don’t mind settling for the previous-generation, the Moto Z3 Play, there’s plenty of extra savings to be had. Right now we’re still tracking the 64GB Android smartphone on sale for $180, saving you 55% from the going rate.

Motorola Moto Z4 features:

Capture stunning 360-degree photos or videos in 4K with this Motorola moto z4 smartphone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM enable seamless multitasking, while a storage capacity of 128GB lets you store all your data in one place. This Motorola moto z4 smartphone features a 6.4-inch full HD OLED display that delivers vibrant colors for a clear viewing experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$500 $400
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Android

Android
Motorola

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go