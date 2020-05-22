Save 55% on Motorola’s Moto Z3 Play 64GB Smartphone at a new low of $180

B&H currently offers the unlocked Motorola Moto Z3 Play 64GB Android Smartphone for $179.99 shipped. Down from its $400 going rate, today’s offer saves you 55%, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, you’d pay $340 for the 32GB version at Amazon right now. Featuring a 6-inch AMOLED display, Moto Z3 Play sports 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras alongside expandable microSD storage up to 2TB. You’ll also be able to choose between unlocking the handset via a fingerprint sensor or with facial recognition. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 180 customers. Find more details down below.

Use your savings to grab one of Amazon’s in-house USB-C cables and ensure your new smartphone is always charged up. Whether you plan on adding it to your everyday carry, the car, or just plan to keep around the house, at $7 it’s a must-have addition to the handset.

We’re also still seeing new Amazon all-time lows on Pixel 3a/XL handsets priced from $279. That’s alongside $200 discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S20/+ lineup and a pair of Motorola Android smartphones from $130.

Motorola Moto Z3 Play features:

Enjoy exceptional performance from this durable Motorola moto z3 play smartphone, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass. The 4GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor run intensive apps smoothly, while the 6-inch Full HD display offers a detailed picture. This Motorola moto z3 play smartphone has a 12MP camera with a low-light sensor, capturing clear photos in most environments.

