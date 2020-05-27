Bose’s AirPlay 2-enabled Soundbar 500 is on sale from $390 (Save up to $159)

- May. 27th 2020 1:37 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Bose Soundbar 500 for $499 shipped. Down from its $549 going rate, today’s offer saves you $50 and matches the Amazon low. Those who don’t mind going the refurbished route can grab one from Bose’s official eBay storefront for $389.95, saving you 28% and marking the lowest we’ve seen to date overall. Equipped with AirPlay 2 support, Soundbar 500 also has built-in access to Alexa and Assistant as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. You’ll find Dolby Digital encoding and ADAPTIQ sound calibration, as well as HDMI-ARC and optical ports to complete the package. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 160 customers. Both the new and refurbished models include a 1-year warranty.

Save even more when you consider upgrading your TV setup with the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar at $199. This option still packs the overall Bose build and sound quality, but lacks the AirPlay 2 support and voice assistant functionality.

Those after the Dolby Atmos experience can currently save $202 on Sony’s 3.1-Ch. Soundbar. Having dropped to an Amazon all-time low, right now you’ll find it for $698. That’s on top of Samsung’s new Acoustic Beam Soundbar at $168.

Bose Soundbar 500 features:

The Bose sound bar 500 is meant to be heard, not seen. It fits discreetly under your TV screen, so you won’t even know it’s there — until you hear it. Built-in voice assistants, like Alexa and the Google assistant, let you enjoy millions of songs, internet radio stations, playlists, and more — hands free. Experience superior voice pickup from a custom-designed eight-microphone array that will still hear you even over loud music.

Best Amazon Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go