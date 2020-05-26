Save $202 on Sony’s 3.1-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar at an Amazon low of $698

Amazon is currently offering the Sony Z9F 3.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $698 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price as well as for $2 more at Best Buy. Typically fetching $900, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Headlined by Dolby Atmos support, Sony’s 3.1-channel soundbar comes equipped with a Vertical Sound Engine for more immersive audio as well as a wireless subwoofer. You’ll also be able to enjoy Chromecast integration. Alongside Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, there’s also a built-in HDMI port with 4K HDR passthrough capabilities, Ethernet, and more. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’d rather just improve your TV’s audio instead of trying to replicate the home theater experience, the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar at $199 might be a better call. It’ll still give your setup a boost in the sound department, but lacks Dolby Atmos and other more premium features.

We’re also still seeing the Sonos Playbar in certified refurbished condition for $399. Down from its original $699 going rate, this is a worthwhile alternative if you’d rather trade Dolby Atmos audio for whole-home audio support. That’s on top of Samsung’s new Acoustic Beam Soundbar at $168.

Sony Z9F 3.1-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar features:

Enjoy premium sound from a streamlined package with this Sony sound bar. The Vertical Surround Engine ensures an easy fit in your entertainment space, and the 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos technology supports an immersive experience. This Sony sound bar operates on Bluetooth or Wi-Fi for streaming your favorite songs, and it comes with a wireless subwoofer to improve bass output.

