Save up to 35% on electric toothbrushes and whitening kits at Amazon from $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, PRO Care (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 35% off Fairywill oral care products. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The Fairywill Electric Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush is now on sale for $17.99. Regularly $26, this is 31% off the going rate and matching the lowest we have tracked in 2020. While it might not be an Oral-B, it is more affordable than many of those options and comes with all of the most important features. Along with three cleaning modes and a pair of included brush head replacements, it features the 2-minute timer, 30-day battery life, and a USB charging cable. Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Amazon customers and head below for some discounted teeth whitening strips.

While the option is above is already one of the most affordable electric toothbrushes out there that has solid reviews, you could save more with a battery-powered model. The Oral-B 3D White Action Power Toothbrush sells for just over $6 Prime shipped at Amazon and carries 4+ star ratings from thousands. You’ll need to replace the batteries here, but it will give you a more robust clean than typical manual brush.

Also part of today’s Fairywill Gold Box sale, you’ll find several options for getting an even brighter smile. Starting from just under $15 Prime shipped, there are several options for whitestrips as well as a 3-pack whitening pen kit at $15. Ranging from 25% to 35% in savings, all of these items are at the lowest price we can find and carry solid 4+ star ratings.

For more personal care items and deals on gear for around the house, swing by our constantly updated home goods deal guide.

More on the Fairywill Electric Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush:

Clean your teeth as a dentist. 40,000 times / minute, remove more tooth stains. Reach deep areas and remove stains that cause gum problems. Protect your oral health.

30 days long battery life. The 4-hour charging time is at least 30 days (twice a day). Suitable for travel. Charge via USB cable (not including adapter). Free of frequency charging.

3 optional modes – clean, soft and massage. Meet different purposes and preferences. Whether it’s tooth sensitivity or gum bleeding, you can find a model that suits you. 2 replacement headers.

2 Min Smart Timer helps to form a good brushing habit recommended by the dentist. Waterproof, the entire toothbrush can be cleaned under the tap. You don’t have to worry about using it in the bath and shower.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!