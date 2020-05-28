JOBY’s GripTight ONE Micro complements your iPhoneography kit at $28 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the JOBY GripTight ONE Micro Smartphone Tripod for $27.75 shipped in white. Also available for the same price at B&H and Best Buy. Typically fetching $35, like you’ll pay for other styles, today’s deal saves you 20%, comes within $1 of the 2020 low, and is the second-best we’ve seen since August. Whether you’re looking to prop up your iPhone during Zoom calls or secure the device in place while taking photos, JOBY’s is up for the task. It has a universal smartphone clamp that’ll work with most handsets and a tripod base collapses when not in use. Over 395 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Those looking for a more affordable way to improve their smartphone videography or photography will find the GorillaPod Mobile Mini for $15 at Amazon. You’ll find the same smartphone support, but with JOBY’s flexible tripod included instead of compact and foldable stand.

Now if you’re looking for a now v-logging rig, Sony just announced its new ZV-1 which delivers and affordably priced solution. Learn more in our launch coverage.

GripTight ONE Micro features:

The white and silver GripTight ONE Micro Stand from Joby allows you to mount and stabilize your smartphone, letting you capture photos and video using its built-in camera. The detachable metal tripod has grippy feet and a ball head for positioning, and it works with most compact cameras via its 1/4″-20 connector.

