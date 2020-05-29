Amazon’s Gold Box offers up to 45% off eyewear from $7 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, TIJN (96% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 44% off TIJN Eyewear. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Blue Light Blocking Glasses Square for $11.79 Prime shipped. These eyeglasses have a durable lightweight frame and both men and women can wear this style. Plus, they features a blue light lens that helps to relieve eye fatigue when staring at a TV, phone, or computer screen. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 11,000 reviews. Find the rest of our top picks from Amazon’s Gold Box below.

Another great style is the Anti UV Glare Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses for $11.89 Prime shipped. The tortoise style is very trendy for this season and the square frame is flattering on an array of face shapes. Rated 5 stars from 70% of reviewers.

Finally, be sure to check out the Ray-Ban Flash Sale that’s offering 20% off popular styles.

TIJN Blue Light Eyeglasses features:

This frame has the advantages of super lightness, abrasion resistance, low friction coefficient and so on. It can effectively protect our eyes and faces from the damage caused by the fracture and friction of the eyeglasses frame in the movement.

Can relieve our eye fatigue especially when watching TV and looking at computer

A successful contrast between a retro square shape and futuristic clear finish, this frame is sure to turn heads wherever you go

We stick to pay attention to product quality, if there’s any quality problems please feel free to contact us

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!