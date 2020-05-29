ComiXology is closing out the week by taking up to 67% off a selection of X-Men graphic novels and single issues in its Gold, Blue, and Red sale from $1. While there are plenty of ways to expand your digital library with some new Marvel action, one standout from all the deals is on X-Men Blue Vol. 0: Reunion at $7.99. Down from $20, today’s offer saves you 60% and is the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. X-Men Blue reassembles the original superhero team of mutants with appearances from fan-favorites like Wolverine, Cyclops, Phoenix, and more. Head below for additional deals from the X-Men comic sale.

Other X-Men comic deals include:

X-Men Blue Reunion synopsis:

The original X-Men are back together! An injured Cyclops heads to Alaska for some rest and recuperation with Jean – but when she once again dons the costume of Phoenix, that can’t be good for Scott’s health! And as Beast, Iceman and Angel join them for old time’s sake, will an uncanny adventure have them all feeling blue – and questioning their future as X-Men? Meanwhile, Doctor Cecilia Reyes has her own fateful decision to make! Wolverine has a life-draining encounter as Sauron attacks! Rogue’s powers lead her to a dramatic tipping point! Bishop and Deathbird are lost in space! And Sabretooth gets inside Logan’s head! Plus: Peer into Cerebro’s classified mutant files!

