GoPro MAX Camera sees first price cut in $350 bundle ($459 value), more

GoPro is currently offering its MAX 360-degree Waterproof Action Camera bundled with 1-year of GoPro PLUS for $349.99 shipped. Typically you’d pay $499 for the Max alone at retailers like Amazon, with the added subscription amounting to a total savings of 38%. Today’s offer is the first time we’ve seen it on sale and subsequently is a new all-time low. GoPro MAX delivers the ability to capture 360-degree content with 16.6MP photos and 1440p60 videos. A built-in touchscreen makes reviewing content a breeze and other notable features include Max HyperSmooth stabilization, six built-in microphones, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 125 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

GoPro is also offering a similar promotion on its HERO8 Black, bringing the price down to $249.99 bundled with the GoPro PLUS subscription. Down from the camera’s $330 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer is $49 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen to date. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 495 customers.

In case you were wondering, GoPro PLUS offers unlimited cloud storage of all your footage, free replacements on damaged cameras, and up to 50% off mounts and accessories. So whether you plan on really putting either camera to the test and will appreciate the warranty, or want to stock up on extra accessories, the service offers even more value for both of the bundles.

GoPro MAX features:

Classic Hero-style skills. Spherical-capture wizardry. Unbreakable stabilization. Make way for Max, the most creative GoPro ever. Capture traditional GoPro video and photos or shoot 360 footage of everything around you. Snap a panoramic shot without having to pan— Just point and click. Choose a digital lens to capture your footage exactly how you imagine it. And with six mics onboard, you get immersive 360 audio and the best sound we’ve ever delivered.

