Score two Meross HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant smart plugs for $8.50 each

Meross Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its HomeKit-enabled Smart Plugs for $17 Prime shipped with the code GWI9398W and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $25, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. These plugs are compatible with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, giving you the ability to use them with just about any major smart home platform out there. This feature delivers Siri voice control, which is something that many smart plugs lack. Plus, the slim design allows you to use two in the same outlet. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch HomeKit support to save big. Pick up this Wi-Fi plug for $9 Prime shipped at Amazon and expand your smart home’s capabilities. The main difference here is the circular design and the fact that it won’t work with Apple’s HomeKit, so if you can live with those two differences, this is a great way to save.

Don’t forget to swing by our smart home guide for even more great deals. We’ve got the Samsung’s SmartThings Cam at $70 and the Eve Flare for $80 right now, plus much more.

Meross HomeKit Smart Plug features:

Remote Control: Turn electronics on/off from anywhere with internet via the Meross app. You can check the status of connected devices, or set schedules for them. All data are securely transmitted and stored in Amazon AWS servers.

Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa. Able to control your devices via iPhone or Apple Watch

Compact Size: The alexa plug occupies only one socket, the device allows you to stack two mini smart plugs in the same outlet, which is convenient and practical.

