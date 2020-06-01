B&H offers top-rated G-Technology Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C hard drives from $125

Today only, B&H is discounting a selection of G-Technology hard drives from $125. Free shipping is available for all. Make sure to clip the on-page coupon to maximize your savings on each of today’s deals. Headlining is the 4TB Thunderbolt 3 and USB Hard Drive for $269.95. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $330 at retailers like Amazon where it’s dropped as low as $318 in the past. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features here include transfer speeds up to 180MB/s along with a sleek metal design that will match your Apple-focused setup. It ships with both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C/A cables, so you have plenty of flexibility when it comes to connecting up your devices. Rated 4/5 stars. You’ll find additional top picks below.

Another standout is the G-Technology 4TB USB-C Portable Hard Drive for $124.95. Regularly $150, today’s deal beats just about every other retailer out there. This model sports a USB-C interface and offers bus-powered connectivity, so you won’t have to worry about lugging around an extra power cord. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

You can check out the rest of today’s sale here for additional deals on top-rated storage from G-Technology. But be sure to act quick, as some models are beginning to sell out.

G-Tech 4TB Hard Drive features:

Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports and a single USB C port with support for USB 3.1 Gen 1

Daisy-chaining for up to 5 additional devices

High-speed data transfers

Solid, all-aluminum case makes for durability and stylish looks

