A few new Timbuk2 + Cocoon backpacks are now priced from $54

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Raider Pack for $64.28 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re planning to taking your bike for a spin, this Timbuk2 offering is a great way to take whatever’s needed with you. There’s room for snacks and other quick-grab items alongside an internal pocket that’s ready to accommodate any 13-inch MacBook. A unique feature of this bag is that its back panel can be used as a folding board, helping keep your clothes free of wrinkles. An external utility strap can hold your helmet while it’s not being worn. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Timbuk2 and Cocoon bags on sale from $54.

More bags on sale:

No matter which bag you choose, it’s hard to go wrong adding Cocoon’s compact GRID-IT! Organizer for just $7.50. This is a deal we spotted last week for 50% off. Surprisingly it’s still up for grabs, making now an excellent time to strike.

Timbuk2 Raider Pack features:

Our award winning cycling pack

Dual external stretch pockets sub in for your jersey pockets to provide access to snacks, gels and other quick-grab items while riding

Internal slip pocket fits up to a 13 inch MacBook Pro

Back panel duals as folding board for keeping clothes wrinkle-free

External utility strap for clipping your helmet while off-bike

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!