A few new Timbuk2 + Cocoon backpacks are now priced from $54

- Jun. 1st 2020 2:36 pm ET

From $54
Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Raider Pack for $64.28 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re planning to taking your bike for a spin, this Timbuk2 offering is a great way to take whatever’s needed with you. There’s room for snacks and other quick-grab items alongside an internal pocket that’s ready to accommodate any 13-inch MacBook. A unique feature of this bag is that its back panel can be used as a folding board, helping keep your clothes free of wrinkles. An external utility strap can hold your helmet while it’s not being worn. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Timbuk2 and Cocoon bags on sale from $54.

More bags on sale:

No matter which bag you choose, it’s hard to go wrong adding Cocoon’s compact GRID-IT! Organizer for just $7.50. This is a deal we spotted last week for 50% off. Surprisingly it’s still up for grabs, making now an excellent time to strike.

Timbuk2 Raider Pack features:

  • Our award winning cycling pack
  • Dual external stretch pockets sub in for your jersey pockets to provide access to snacks, gels and other quick-grab items while riding
  • Internal slip pocket fits up to a 13 inch MacBook Pro
  • Back panel duals as folding board for keeping clothes wrinkle-free
  • External utility strap for clipping your helmet while off-bike

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Timbuk2

