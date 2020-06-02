Rosewill’s variable temperature gooseneck kettle now $24 at Amazon (Reg. $45)

- Jun. 2nd 2020 9:02 am ET

Rosewill via Amazon is offering its 1-liter Gooseneck Variable Temperature Kettle for $23.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Matched at Walmart. Regularly as much as $45 before it dropped down to $30 in the middle of last month. Today’s deal is an additional $6 off and the lowest total we can find. Ideal for use with pour-over coffee makers or just for steeping tea, this model features the handy gooseneck spout as well as variable temperature settings from 104- to 212-degrees. This 1,000-watt kettle comes to a full boil “within minutes” and then maintains a temperature up to 203-degrees for around 30-minutes via the keep warm function. While positive, ratings are somewhat thin on this model but don’t worry, just about all of the other Rosewill kettles on Amazon carry solid reviews. More details below.

Today’s offer is one of the most affordable electric gooseneck kettles with temperature control we can find. Just for comparison sake, Amazon’s standard electric kettle sells for even more at $22. However, you could opt for stovetop gooseneck like this $14 model, but you won’t get the precision temperature settings and it will require a little bit more work on your part.

The perfect companion for any gooseneck kettle is a pour-over coffee maker. Whatever gooseneck option you go with, you’ll have more than enough to score one of these $16 Bodum Pour Over Coffee Makers with the permanent filter.

More on the Rosewill Gooseneck Kettle:

  • Precise gooseneck spout design to brew excellent pour over coffee and tea with controlled precision; sleek and essential electric kettle for coffee lovers, tea lovers and baristas
  • Variable temperature settings to satisfy all boiling needs with an adjustable temperature range from 104 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit; accurate temperature control for perfect cups of coffee, green tea, black tea and more

