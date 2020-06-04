Dash’s Deluxe 12-Egg Rapid Cooker drops to $24 Prime shipped (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker for $23.99 in red or aqua. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s offer is a straight 20% discount and the lowest price we can find. Not to be confused with the smaller 7-egg model, this one can cook up to 12 eggs at a time as well as “vegetables, dumplings, seafood, warm tortillas, and more.” After loading it up, a simple press of the button will start the process and you’ll have hard boiled, soft boiled, poached, or scrambled eggs “within minutes.” It also ships with everything you need including a poaching tray, omelet bowl, measuring cup, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 7,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, if the 12-egg capacity is overkill for your needs, give the 6-egg model a look instead. Starting at $17, it comes in at a more affordable price tag and boasts much of the same feature set outside of its capacity. It also carries significantly more impressive reviews with over 25,000 Amazon customers leaving it with a 4+ star rating.

Speaking of alternative cooking methods, you can still get in the sous vide game for $102 with Anova’s 750W Nano Cooker. But you’ll find plenty more kitchenware and household essential deals in our home goods deal hub.

More on the Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker:

Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker is based off the ORIGINAL (and most trusted) egg cooker on the market, for perfect eggs, your way, EVERY TIME, we guarantee it! Now with TWICE the egg cooking capacity. Simply choose your preferred eggs (or steamed food) and set the timer. The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the buzzer will alert you when your eggs (or steamed foods) are ready. Its so simple, even your kids can use it. This is the PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, large families, or those who have busy schedules.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!