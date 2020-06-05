BuyDig is now offering the Deco Gear Microphone Suspension with Boom Scissor Arm for just $6.99 shipped. Regularly $13 at BuyDig, it sells for $15 at Amazon and Beach Camera where it regularly fetches $25. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and matching our previous mention. This microphone boom arm features a quick-mounting desk clamp as well as dual spring suspension and 360-degree rotation. That makes it perfect for swinging in and out of position when needed while keeping the studio organized. The durable steel construction carries a standard microphone clip and offers over 27-inches of travel. Ratings are fairly thin here, but at just $7 it is certainly worth a look for content creators. More details below.

Another great way to improve your mic setup is with a simple pop-screen. With options starting from around $8 at Amazon, this is a simple purchase that can go along to making your recordings or broadcasts sound much smoother overall.

More on the Deco Gear Microphone Boom Arm:

A fast and professional method to improving the recording capability whether at home or in studio, this dependable scissor boom arm design gives you the ability to put your microphone exactly where you need it. If you’re sitting down for a streaming session or standing in a booth to record vocals, this durable piece has over 27 inches of travel.

