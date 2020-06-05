Samsonite’s Kombi MacBook Backpack drops to new all-time low at $35 (54% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsonite Kombi MacBook Backpack for $34.99 shipped. Typically fetching $75, today’s offer is good for a 54% discount, beats the previous price cut by $15, and marks a new all-time low. With room 14-inch laptops, Samsonite’s bag is a solid option for those hoping to tote their 13-inch MacBook to the coffee shop later this summer or to carry some essentials to and from class once the fall semester rolls around. It’s constructed with a rugged ballistic nylon material which gets paired with genuine leather accenting for a stylish look, and there’s plenty of internal storage for chargers and the like. Over 450 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

If your everyday carry is packed with cables, dongles, and other gear, using some of your savings on Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer is an easy recommendation at $24. The various woven elastic straps keep your gear held snuggly in place, and there’s room for everything from wall chargers to cables and more.

Speaking of a 13-inch MacBook, this morning we spotted a discount on Apple’s latest 512GB model at one of the best prices yet. If you’re looking for a new machine, the $1,199 price tag might just be calling your name.

Samsonite Kombi MacBook Backpack features:

Constructed of rugged ballistic nylon with genuine leather details. Padded Laptop Compartment fits up to 14″ laptop. Smart Sleeve slides over upright handles for easy mobility. Fleece Lined Pocket will help protect your phone from scratches; Shoulder straps and top handle padded for comfort.

