Samsonite’s Kombi MacBook Backpack drops to new all-time low at $35 (54% off)

- Jun. 5th 2020 12:18 pm ET

Get this deal
$75 $35
0

Amazon is currently offering the Samsonite Kombi MacBook Backpack for $34.99 shipped. Typically fetching $75, today’s offer is good for a 54% discount, beats the previous price cut by $15, and marks a new all-time low. With room 14-inch laptops, Samsonite’s bag is a solid option for those hoping to tote their 13-inch MacBook to the coffee shop later this summer or to carry some essentials to and from class once the fall semester rolls around. It’s constructed with a rugged ballistic nylon material which gets paired with genuine leather accenting for a stylish look, and there’s plenty of internal storage for chargers and the like. Over 450 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

If your everyday carry is packed with cables, dongles, and other gear, using some of your savings on Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer is an easy recommendation at $24. The various woven elastic straps keep your gear held snuggly in place, and there’s room for everything from wall chargers to cables and more. 

Speaking of a 13-inch MacBook, this morning we spotted a discount on Apple’s latest 512GB model at one of the best prices yet. If you’re looking for a new machine, the $1,199 price tag might just be calling your name.

Samsonite Kombi MacBook Backpack features:

Constructed of rugged ballistic nylon with genuine leather details. Padded Laptop Compartment fits up to 14″ laptop. Smart Sleeve slides over upright handles for easy mobility. Fleece Lined Pocket will help protect your phone from scratches; Shoulder straps and top handle padded for comfort. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$75 $35
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Samsonite

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go