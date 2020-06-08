Aukey’s USB-C hubs have Ethernet, USB-A, SD, HDMI, more with prices from $25

Aukey Shop US is offering its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $29.36 shipped with the code 3JA5BRED and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally closer to $40, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Offering HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A, SD, and more, this hub is a must-have for anyone who has a MacBook Pro or iPad Pro. Plus, it has a 100W USB-C Power Delivery charging passthrough, which offers more than enough oomph to keep your 16-inch MacBook Pro going. Plus, the portable design makes it super simple to bring with you anywhere. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For a slimmer design, we’re also seeing the 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $24.79 Prime shipped with the code INSIDER05 at checkout from Aukey Store US. Normally $40, this hub attaches to the side of your MacBook easily. It has two USB-C ports, USB-A, SD, and HDMI, bringing back the ports your laptop is missing. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

However, you can opt for nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters for $10 Prime shipped. It’s just $5 each, you’ll easily put these on legacy devices to hook them up to your computer.

Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

8-in-1 USB-C Hub: Turn a single USB-C port into six ports and two card slots for data transfer, display expansion, internet connection, and charging

Convenient Charging: The 100W USB Power Delivery port keeps your 15-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 or other compatible laptop fully charged (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub

Ultra HD Video: HDMI port outputs resolutions up to 4K@30Hz to a connected display

