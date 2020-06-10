Grab a pair of Amazon’s metal clipboards today for just $5 (Reg. up to $20)

- Jun. 10th 2020 2:03 pm ET

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of its AmazonBasics Aluminum Office Clipboards (legal size) for $5.22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Make sure you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and be sure to cancel it afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly $20, this 2-pack has been sliding down in price over the last few months and is now within cents of the all-time low. Covered by a 1-year warranty, these metal clipboards are your standard legal size and provide both document storage and a portable writing surface. They also sport a low-profile 4.7-inch metal clip that “keeps papers easily and securely attached.” Rated 4+ stars from over 350 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find another metal, legal-sized clipboard for less. This cardboard Trade Quest option is slightly less, but considering you only get one for that price it might be smarter to stick with today’s lead deal. Whichever option you go with, you’ll have more than enough left over to scoop up a 12-pack of TOPS Legal Pad Writing Pads, which is currently selling for $8 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 2,200 Amazon customers. 

While we are looking at some deals on items for your home office and the like, the latest Amazon furniture sale is worth a closer look. You’ll find various pieces starting from $100 including end tables, shelving units, and more. The Amazon Anker sale that hit earlier this week also has some great desktop gear and accessories starting from $11 as well.

More on the AmazonBasics Aluminum Office Clipboards:

  • Metal clipboard (2-pack) holds legal-size papers and provides a sturdy, portable writing surface
  • Low-profile metal clip mechanism measures 4.7 inches wide; keeps papers easily and securely attached
  • Board made of lightweight yet durable aluminum; suitable for indoor or outdoor use
  • Sleek silver color for a sleek professional appearance; ideal for business or school settings

