Slash 40% off this AmazonBasics standing desk converter at $175

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Standing Corner Desk Converter for $175.05 shipped. Having dropped from $290, today’s offer saves you 40%, comes within $1 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. This desk converter can adjust from 4.7- to 17.7-inches in height, allowing you to covert an existing workspace into a standing one. There’s an integrated keyboard tray, and the overall design will work with corner desks alongside a typical one. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

While you’re improving your desk setup, a great buy is the AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $30. As someone who stands at their desk for most of the day, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk converter. And with plenty of cash leftover from the main deal, this mat is a great buy to make the most of your savings.

AmazonBasics Standing Desk Converter features:

Placed on an existing table or desk, this attachment creates an instant sit-stand workstation. The AmazonBasics Adjustable Standing Corner Desk Attachment makes it easy to quickly switch between sitting and standing for healthy movement throughout the workday, which helps promote increased productivity and can help provide enhanced ergonomic benefits.

