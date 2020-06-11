Save $100 on Motorola’s Moto One Action Smartphone at $250, more from $130

- Jun. 11th 2020 4:02 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Moto One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for $249.99 shipped in Denim and White. Also available at B&H. Typically fetching $350, today’s offer saves you $100, is the third-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within $21 of the all-time low. Centered around a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display, Moto One is powered with an octa-core processor. Around back, you’ll find a triple camera system comprised of 5MP depth, 12MP wide-angle, and 16MP sensors. Motorola completes the package with 128GB of storage, Dolby Audio, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 225 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today is the Moto G7 Play for $129.99 at Amazon. Down from $200, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low and is still one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale this year. Highlights include a 5.7-inch display, up to 40-hour battery life, and expandable microSD card storage. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 220 customers.

Today’s Motorola deals enter on top of this morning’s Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra sale, which takes $300 off the unlocked 5G smartphone. All of today’s best Android app deals and games just went live as well, which is packed with notable discounts on Peace Death!, X Launcher Pro, and more.

Moto One Action smartphone features:

Capture landscapes and closeups in stunning quality with the triple camera on this pearl white Motorola One Action smartphone. The 6.3-inch Full HD+ display delivers clear, detailed visuals, while the 4GB of RAM and octa-core processor enable seamless multitasking. This Motorola One Action smartphone features 128GB of internal memory to provide ample room for apps and videos.

