It is now time to dig into today’s best Android app deals. Every day of the work week we scour Google Play and beyond for all of the most notable app and game deals. There are way more than is realistic to actually parse through each day, so just let us collect the best-of-the-best for you. Today’s highlights include titles like Peace, Death!, X Launcher Pro, Truck Simulator PRO 2, DRAW CHILLY, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Gold Box offer on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Unlocked smartphone joins ongoing Samsung handset deals from $450 and the Galaxy Tab S5e at $275. The coral Google Home Mini hit its best price this year at $19 (save 35%) while Lenovo’s Google Assistant Smart Clock is still down at $50. This Moto 360 Wear OS deal sits alongside today’s offer on the Fossil Sport Smartwatch at $99 and you’ll find all of today’s best charging gear deals right here.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Ni no Kuni $20, Animal Crossing New Horizons $55, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Peace, Death!:

Peace, Death! is an arcade simulator with difficulties. In this game, you play as the Reaper working for your boss, Death, in Apocalypse, Inc. You face a challenge: go through a trial period of seven weeks to get a permanent job and advance the interests of your employer. Features. You need to examine each client’s feature to determine his, her, or its fate. There are more features every day and the game becomes more difficult. Your client holds a pistol? Send him to Hell unless he changes his mind and drops weapons. Is your client a hat-lover? Should you send him to Heaven? No, it’s not that easy! First, take the hat off, and you might see the horns. Being a demon, killer, or an angel are features, too.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!