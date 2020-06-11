Tamron has been coming on strong with Sony lenses. My personal favorite is the 28-75 f/2.8 Di III, but the lens company also launched a 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III, and even a 70-180 f/2.8 Di III, further expanding its focal range coverage. Well, if you’re wanting an all-in-one lens, Tamron just launched it with the 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 zoom. While it is a variable aperture, instead of fixed, this lens is a killer option if you need to cover a wide focal range at a single time.

Tamron takes the cake with an all-in-one 28-200mm lens

While many people might travel with more than one lens in their bag, like me, the idea of having a single lens that does it all is something that many try to achieve. Well, Tamron’s 28-200mm lens certainly comes close for many.

While some photographers might balk at the fact that it isn’t a constant aperture, like the soon-to-be-released 70-180mm f/2.8 lens from Tamron, f/2.8-5.6 isn’t bad at all. DPReview broke down the apertures at different zoom levels for us. 28mm is f/2.8 (obviously), 32mm is f/3.2, 50mm is f/3.5, 100mm is f/4.5, and 150-200mm is f/5.6. Now, there might be other smaller steps between apertures as you go through the zoom ranges here, but these are the major ones.

Designed to take a beating without getting beat up

Tamron’s latest lens is designed to be moisture-resistant, which means that raindrops or other wetness won’t penetrate the outer casing of the lens. This gives you an additional layer of protection when shooting outdoors under adverse weather conditions. The front surface of the lens element is even coated with a protective fluorine compound, which is designed to repel both water and oil for a clean lens surface. The zoom lock switch is also welcomed, and it keeps the barrel from extending during transportation, which helps to ensure a long lens life here.

Compatible with Sony’s latest features

The Tamron 28-200mm lens is compatible with the latest features that Sony has to offer. You’ll find support for fast hybrid autofocus, eye autofocus, direct manual focus, in-camera lens correction, and camera-based lens unit firmware updates, just to name a few. This means that whether you have an older Sony E-mount camera or the brand-new a6600, you’ll be able to take full advantage of every feature available to you.

Pricing and availability for Tamron’s 28-200mm lens

The Tamron 28-200 f/2.8-5.6 Di III RDX Lens for Sony E-Mount will retail for $729 and is slated to be available sometime this month. However, due to COVID-19, supply delay is a real possibility according to Tamron, so if you’re wanting to get one as soon as possible, be sure to pre-order now.

