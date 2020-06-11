Today only, save on grilling and smoking gear for your backyard BBQ from $18

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a wide selection of grills and outdoor accessories to upgrade your backyard BBQ. One of our favorites is the Masterbuilt Pro MDS 230S Dual Fuel Smoker for $149 shipped. Normally $249, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This smoker is great for a multitude of uses. It can run off either propane or charcoal, giving you more than one option when it comes to cooking. The 2-door design allows you to swap out charcoal or wood chips without opening the main smoking chamber, which retains both heat and flavor while cooking your favorite meal. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Also on sale today is Weber’s Charcoal Briquettes for $17.99 shipped. Normally $20, you’re saving 10% here and these are a must for great smokey flavor in your meals. These briquettes are made from 100% all-natural hardwood charcoal, and they’ll burn long and steady, which is perfect for smoking. The weatherproof bag can even be resealed after use, prolonging your charcoal to last throughout the season. Be sure to swing by Home Depot’s landing page to view everything that’s on sale today.

Ready to upgrade your backyard BBQ setup even more? We laid out some tips to make your summer cookouts the best they can be, from what grills to check out to what tools you should own.

Masterbuilt Dual Fuel Smoker features:

With this Masterbuilt Dual Fuel Smoker you’ll achieve competition-ready results in your own backyard. Whether you love the flavor or charcoal, or prefer the consistent heat of propane, the Pro Series Dual Fuel Smoker allows you to smoke delicious foods all year long. Four chrome-coated racks provide plenty of room to smoke up to 8 chickens, 2 turkeys, 4 racks of ribs or 4 pork butts. The Pro Series is exclusively available at Home Depot. Master the art of smoking with Masterbuilt.

