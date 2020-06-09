Following yesterday’s Jonathan Hickman sale, ComiXology is back with some DC love and is now taking up to 84% off a selection of Joker comics from under $1. While there are plenty of titles starring the Clown Prince of Crime, one highlight would have to be Batman Noir: The Dark Knight Returns at $7.99. Typically fetching $25, today’s offer saves you 68% and marks the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This unique take on the Caped Crusader throws you into a lawless Gotham City 10-years after Batman hung up the suit for good, or so the Joker and Two-Face thought. Head below for all of our top picks from the Joker comic sale and even more graphic novel discounts at ComiXology.

Other top picks from the Joker comic sale include:

Also on sale today, ComiXology has kicked off a series of discounts on Dark Horse Disney reads with prices from $1. With everything from hits like Frozen, Toy Story, and other iconic series, this batch of deals is filled with plenty of titles for your kids to enjoy while you’re diving into the Joker comic sale from above. Shop all of the Disney discounts right here.

If today’s sales aren’t enough to give you your fill of comics, then be sure to check out ComiXology’s Unlimited service. Not only will you get a near-unending access to thousands of digital releases, but you’ll save an extra 10-15% on future purchases. Head over to our getting started guide to learn all about the service and to see how you can score 2-months for free.

Batman Noir The Dark Knight Returns synopsis:

It is ten years after an aging Batman has retired and Gotham City has sunk into decadence and lawlessness. Now as his city needs him most, the Dark Knight returns in a blaze of glory. Joined by Carrie Kelly, a teenage female Robin, Batman takes to the streets to end the threat of the mutant gangs that have overrun the city.

