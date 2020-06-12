Smartphone Accessories: Tribit True Wireless Earbuds $22 (44% off), more

- Jun. 12th 2020 10:29 am ET

0

Tribit’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its FlyBuds 1 True Wireless Earbuds for $22.49 Prime shipped when code BIFlYBUDS has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer saves you 44%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. As one of the brand’s most recent pair of earbuds, you’ll find an IPX8 waterproof design that makes the FlyBuds 1 perfect for accompanying you on runs or as a dedicated pair of workout earbuds. The compact charging case supplements the 6-hour battery life with up to 30 extra hours of playback. Alongside a USB-C charging port, there’s also Qi support. Rated 4.5.5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Whether you’re out in the rain or are sweating up a storm, the Tribit wireless earbuds have what it takes. PCBA nano-coating and waterproof shell materials keep your sounds secure through it all!

Just because they’re pocket-sized doesn’t mean they have to have small sound! These true wireless earbuds bring high-excursion, low-distortion 8. 2mm drivers to the table for some serious sound performance. From watching videos to talking on the phone to your favorite anthems, everything will sound that much better!

