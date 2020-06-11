Sony’s all-new WF-SP800N True Wireless Earbuds drop to $168, more from $98

Amazon is currently offering Sony’s new WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Sport Earbuds for $168 shipped in multiple color options. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a $32 discount and marks the very first discount we’ve seen. Having just been released back in May, Sony’s latest pair of earbuds come equipped with 9-hours of playback which is supplemented to 18 with the companion charging case. An IP55 rating ensures these are suited to accompany on runs, fending off splashes, sweat, and dust during workouts. There’s also built-in passive noise cancellation alongside one-button access to Alexa and Assistant. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump for deals on Sony’s popular WF-1000XM3 earbuds and more from $98.

Amazon also offers Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless ANC Earbuds for $178. Down from $229, today’s offer saves you over 22% and marks a new Amazon low. Features include up to 24-hours of battery life, active noise cancellation, and more. Over 2,900 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating and you can learn more in our review.

Other Sony deals include:

Right now you can still score AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation if you’d rather take the Apple route for $220 alongside V-MODA’s metal Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones at $229. And you won’t want to miss out on Grado Labs’ new Hemp Headphones, either.

Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Earbuds feature:

Rise above the noise with the WF-SP800N wireless noise canceling sport earbuds, complete with IP55 sweat resistance, long battery life, and deep, punchy EXTRA BASS sound that gives you the boost you need to finish through any workout. A wide array of smart features will have you wearing them all day afterwards.

