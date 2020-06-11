Score a 24% discount on Schlage’s Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt at $189

Amazon is currently offering the Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt with Camelot trim in Satin Nickel for $189 shipped. Usually selling for $250, today’s offer saves you 24%, beats our previous mention by $7, and comes within $4 of the all-time low. As one of the first Wi-Fi deadbolts compatible with Key by Amazon, Schlage’s Encode also integrates with Ring, Alexa, Assistant, and more. On top of being able to take advantage of its wealth of smart home capabilities, an exterior touchscreen allows you to ditch keys in favor of a pin-based entry. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Ditch the Wi-Fi connectivity and pocket some extra cash when you opt for the Yale Assure Z-Wave Smart Lock at $150. This alternative still rocks a touchscreen display for entering pin codes and has a similar modern design. Its Z-Wave functionality makes it a great option for integrating with Ring Alarm and more.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find a pair of discounts on Amazon’s Alexa-enabled Echo Wall Clocks at their best prices in months from $27. That’s on top of a $9 Echo Dot promotion. And if you’re looking for an alternative to Wink, we recently broke down all of our top replacements including SmartThings, Echo Plus, Aqara, and more.

Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt features:

Gain peace of mind from anywhere with the innovative Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt. Built-in WiFi lets you connect directly to your home network, no hubs or accessories necessary. Use the Schlage Home app or the Key by Amazon app to lock or unlock your door remotely and manage access for trusted visitors.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!