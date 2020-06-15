Samsung Galaxy S20 Smartphone hits new low at $750 (Save $250), more from $325

Microsoft is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $749.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,000, today’s offer saves you 25%, is $50 under the competing price cut at Amazon, and marks a new all-time low. As one of Samsung’s latest flagship releases, Galaxy S20 comes equipped with a 6.2-inch Infinity-O display and up to 28-hours of battery life per charge. A rear triple camera array with 12MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto sensors make the cut and all backed by Single Take AI functionality. Plus, other inclusions like wireless PowerShare, 5G connectivity, and more round out the notable features. Rated 4/5 stars from over 315 customers and you’ll find extra details in our hands-on review. Head below for additional Samsung Galaxy handset deals from $325.

Other notable Samsung deals:

We’re also still seeing a $250 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 256GB, which has fallen to a new Amazon all-time low at $500. That’s alongside some more budget-friendly Motorola Android handsets starting at $130.

Samsung Galaxy S20 features:

More camera, more power, more fun – in a slim, balanced form. Create anywhere on the sleek, powerful Galaxy S20 5G with an expansive 6. 2” Infinity-O display and radical new 30x Space Zoom. Galaxy S20 5G’s modern design gives you an immersive, cinema-quality experience with next-level functionality. Take pro-quality, hi-res images and video with a groundbreaking 64MP camera and full system of studio lenses with super stabilization.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!