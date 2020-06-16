The latest and greatest in the cellular arena is 5G. It’s hard to miss a mention of it when visiting any major carrier or even seeing a few commercials. While it can be exciting for mobile devices, the true magic arguably happens with bigger form-factors like PCs and the like. This is where Lenovo Flex 5G comes in. It’s slated to arrive later this week, making it the first 5G PC available to the public. Continue reading to learn more.

Lenovo Flex 5G tops most at-home connections while on-the-go

Most techies are stoked to take advantage of a Gigabit Wi-Fi connection. Lenovo Flex 5G takes things to the next level with up to 2Gb/s capabilities. This is thanks to the use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G chip. Testing shows it pulling this off, and it’s mind-blowing to see it in action.

Here's the first 5G speed test on the new @Lenovo Flex 5G, coming to @Verizon on June 18. Big props to Lenovo and @Qualcomm for designing a 2-in-1 laptop that consistently cracks 2Gbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband. pic.twitter.com/aCqzo1GAed — George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) June 16, 2020

The device itself is comprised of “premium aluminum and soft-touch magnesium.” It’s a fan-less device and features a 14-inch touch-ready screen. Battery is said to last up to 24-hours, but time will tell if this is an accurate number. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service is currently available in “parts of 35 cities,” but more are slated to receive the upgrade thorughout 2020.

Pricing and availability

The Lenovo Flex 5G will be available for preorder at Verizon soon with an anticipated ship date of June 18th. It’s priced at $1,399.99, which is on-par with what you’d spend on a 13-inch MacBook Pro without support for cellular. Unsurprisingly, Verizon allows its customers to split this payment up over 24-months using its payment program. Quick math tells us that this will equate to $58.33 per month. Lenovo Flex 5G is a Verizon exclusive, so we don’t expect it to join the rest of the lineup at retailers like Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

While it can be hard to wrap our minds around real-world use-cases that will take full advantage of 5G speeds, I have no doubt that new technologies will eventually make it a feature that nobody wants to live without.

Until then, Lenovo Flex 5G sets a high-bar as what’s likely to be the first readily-available 5G PC. It’s still blows my mind that a completely-untethered device can achieve 2Gbps internet speeds. Undoubtedly some of this performance will diminish as the network becomes congested, but even then, it’s seems likely that areas with decent reception will be exponentially faster than what 4G currently offers. Thankfully this device can fall back to 4G whenever 5G is unavailable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!