Cuisinart’s Convection Toaster Oven Broiler falls to $129 today (Reg. $200+)

BuyDig is now offering the Cuisinart Exact Heat Convection Toaster Oven Broiler (TOB-195) for $129 shipped. Originally up to $299 and currently selling for between $199 and $250 at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as $70 off the next best price and the lowest we can find. With enough space to cook up to 12-inches of pizza or six slices of bread, this model also carries a series of one-touch cooking options like pizza/bake, broil, toast, convection, bagel, reheat, and defrost. Everything is accessible via the on-board touch pad controls and the two-position cooking rack supports a wide variety of meals. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers and ships with a 3-year warranty. More details below.

If this $30 Comfee model won’t cut it, you can still save significantly more than today’s lead deal with this ongoing offer on the Cuisinart’s Classic Toaster Oven. We currently have a refurbished model on sale for just $40 and with nearly the same feature set, outside of the slightly smaller footprint.

Along with a deep deal on NutriBullet’s Rx Blender, our home goods deal hub is packed full of offers on furniture, lighting, pillows, coffee gear, lighting, and much more.

More on the Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven:

Today’s busy lifestyles have made the multifunctional countertop oven more popular than ever. This Cuisinart? Toaster Oven Broiler features state-of-the-art electronic touchpad controls and a stainless steel bar handle and side grips to give it a popular commercial look. Four versatile cooking options and an extra-large capacity are great for everyday cooking, and make it a convenient second oven for side dishes and desserts. From dinner for two to a dinner party, Cuisinart is ready to serve!

