NutriBullet's Rx Blender heats soup and makes smoothies for $80 (Reg. $150)

- Jun. 17th 2020 11:02 am ET

REg. $150 $80
0

Amazon is offering the NutriBullet Rx Blender (N17-1001) for $79.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly between $130 and $150, today’s deal is as much as $70 in savings, a match of our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. It is currently on sale for $85 at Walmart. This is a 1700-watt blender with hands-free operation. The single speed setting is complemented by a series of preset modes like smoothie and blend, but this model also has a heat setting and a specialized SouperBlast function as well. The stainless steel blade is joined by a larger pitcher and an on-the-go 30-ounce short cup so you can take your smoothie on the way out the door. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need the heating settings, there are options for less. The Magic Bullet Blender bundle at $40 is a great option for daily smoothies. But if that won’t cut it, Oster’s Pro 1200 Blender with glass jar is a great alternative at $70 and with solid reviews from thousands.

For more kitchenware deals and price drops on items for around here house, swing by our home goods deal hub. But if it’s the backyard you’re focused on right now, Home Depot’s new outdoor tool sale takes up to 40% off RYOBI, DEWALT, and more.

More on the NutriBullet Rx Blender:

  • 1700 watt motor. The short cup is 30 ounce and the pitcher is 1 liter
  • Hands-free SMART technology
  • Single servings and family-sized servings
  • Heating cycle for soups & sauces
  • This product is manufactured in compliance with US & Canadian Electrical Standards

