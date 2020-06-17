Moto One is a budget-friendly Android smartphone at $150 ($100 off)

- Jun. 17th 2020 10:44 am ET

$150
B&H offers the Moto One 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $149.99 shipped. That’s down from the original $400 price tag and regular $250 going rate. We’ve previously seen it between $150 and $200 in 2020. The Moto One arrives with a 5.9-inch HD+ display that features a widescreen cinematic 19:9 aspect ratio. Other notable features include dual rear cameras and an 8MP selfie lens on the front. It’s compatible with T-Mobile and AT&T service, so be sure to shop accordingly. Rated 4/5 stars.

USB-C connectivity is standard on the Moto One, so picking up an extra cable today might be a good use of your savings. Anker’s PowerLine+ edition offers a braided nylon design, which they claim lasts “6-times longer” than your typical plastic-wrapped cable. They are also capable of pushing 15W of power, which is plenty for the Moton One. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t miss Woot’s 1-day Samsung smartphone sale for even more deals from $90. While in certified refurbished condition, you will receive a full warranty with purchase for added peace of mind. You can find all of our top picks here.

Moto One Action features:

Enjoy your mobile media in style with the Motorola One Dual-SIM 64GB Smartphone. It features a large 5.9″ Max Vision HD+ display with a cinematic 19:9 wide aspect ratio. The Motorola One also features a camera system that incorporates a wealth of photo modes and editing features

