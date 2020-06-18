PowerA’s First Partner Pokémon Switch Case returns to low of $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the PowerA First Partner Pokémon Switch Case for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Given the portability afforded by Nintendo Switch, it’s only natural to want to take it with you while on-the-go. This portable case allows you to do so safely while showcasing raised epoxy designs of Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. Inside you’ll find room for nine game cards, ensuring all of your favorite titles are just a few seconds away. Rated 5/5 stars.

Looking for something basic? The $12 Orzly Case is a solid option that’s ready to haul a Switch, Joy-Con controllers, game cards, and more. Nearly 14,000 reviews have been left and it rests at 4.7/5 stars.

Need some fresh games to keep you entertained? We’ve got you covered with a roundup of Nintendo’s latest eShop sale. There you’ll find titles up to 50% off and priced from $2.

PowerA First Partner Pokemon Switch Case features:

Take your Nintendo Switch on the go with this sturdy compact case Designed precisely to fit the Console in handheld mode. Inside you’ll find a felt lining, Poke ball Tag, screen-protector flap with storage for nine game cards, and zippered mesh storage pocket. This portable case with raised epoxy designs of Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble gives you the freedom to have fun on the go with your Nintendo Switch. Wherever. Whenever.

