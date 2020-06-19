Google’s Pixel Slate i7 runs Chrome OS at a new all-time low of $679 (25% off)

Adorama is currently offering the Google Pixel Slate Intel Core i7/16GB/256GB for $679 shipped. Having originally fetched $1,599, earlier this year Google rolled out a permanent price cut to $899. Today’s offer saves you 25%, beats the Amazon low by $90, and is the best we’ve tracked to date. Centered around a 12.3-inch touchscreen Molecule display, Pixel Slate sports 256GB of on-board storage alongside 16GB of RAM. Everything is powered by an i7 processor for higher-end performance than your average Chromebook. In terms of other notable features, you’re looking at up to 10-hours of battery life, USB-C, and dual front-facing speakers. Rated 4/5 stars from over 190 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

A great way to put some of your savings to work would be grabbing the Brydge aluminum Bluetooth keyboard for $100. It’ll ramp up your productivity and includes a high-quality build to match that of the Pixel Slate. Or if you’re on the artsier side, then the Slate Pen for $80 is a great option to consider, as well.

For something more affordable, we’re still tracking series of $50 discounts on Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook 4+. Having dropped to new all-time lows, you’ll find configurations starting at $249.

Google Pixel Slate features:

Experience the power and portability of this Google Pixel Slate tablet. Featuring a 12.3-inch touch-enabled Molecular Display and dual front-facing speakers, this tablet delivers gorgeous visuals and vibrant audio for an immersive entertainment experience. This Google Pixel Slate tablet keeps you connected all day with up to 10 hours of battery life per charge.

