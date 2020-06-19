SteelSeries’ Sensei Gaming Mouse sports RGB, 8 buttons, more: $34 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Sensei 310 Gaming Mouse for $34 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This gaming mouse features RGB illumination with lighting sync, eight programmable buttons, and build that’s both “light and durable.” Its shape is said to be comfortable and the layout is made with eSports in mind. Buttons are made to last up to 50-million clicks each, ensuring today’s purchase is an investment that’s ready to last years to come. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Forfeit RGB and a gaming-focused design in favor of Microsoft’s Wireless Mobile Mouse to only spend $12. It cuts the cord and features an ambidextrous form-factor that accommodates lefties and righties alike.

This deal only scratches the surface of the PC and Mac accessory deals we’ve spotted today. For starters, we just found the PNY USB-C micro/SD + Type-A Adapter down to $7, which shaves an impressive 60% off typical pricing. Additionally we’ve discovered that Twelve South Curve has been marked down by 20%, allowing you to scoop it up for $47.50.

SteelSeries Sensei 310 features:

Sensei 310 signals the rebirth of an esports legend. Featuring the new custom TrueMove3 12,000 CPI, 350 IPS optical sensor and exclusive split trigger buttons, you’ll have the power of ultra low latency, rapid response tracking and the performance of lightning quick clicks. Based on the legendary SteelSeries Sensei mouse, the extreme comfort of Sensei ensures balance and speed with all grip styles. Plus, Prism RGB illumination with lighting sync, eight programmable buttons, on board memory, and a light and durable construction combine to deliver the perfect esports mouse.

