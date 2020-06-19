Twelve South Curve elegantly brings a MacBook to eye-level: $47.50 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand in Matte Black for $47.59 shipped. That’s over 20% off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re like me, you primarily work from a portable device. While it can be quite freeing, it’s not very ergonomic to look down all day. Twelve South Curve addresses this issue head-on by elevating any MacBook by 6-inches, bringing that screen up to eye-level. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Shave another 35% off today’s spending when opting for Soundance’s Aluminum Laptop Stand at $30 when clipping the on-page coupon. It too is compatible with every MacBook, but you will forfeit the matte black colorway and Twelve South branding found in the featured deal above.

While you’re at it, why not scoop up PNY’s USB-C micro/SD + Type-A Adapter? It’s down to a mere $7, yielding a highly-affordable way to expand a MacBook, PC, or Chromebook’s connectivity.

Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand features:

Protection – Anti-slip silicone pads and bent arms keep laptop in place and prevent scratches

Better Ergonomics – Curve raises laptop 6 inches (15cm) off your desk to relieve neck and shoulder strain

Multiple Uses – Pair with a full-size keyboard & mouse for a comfortable desktop setup or use with a monitor for dual screen functionality

