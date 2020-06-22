Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Monkey Ball HD $21, Borderlands Handsome $13, more

- Jun. 22nd 2020 9:42 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD on PS4 for $20.99 or Xbox One for $25.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also on sale via PSN for $24. Regularly $40, today’s deals are nearly 50% off the going rate, some of the best we have tracked, and the lowest prices we can find. Featuring over 100 colorful stages and packed full of party games, players must take back their bananas from the space alien pirate king, Captain Crabuchin in this HD remaster. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Borderlands: Handsome Collection, SOULCALIBUR VI Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Moonlighter, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

