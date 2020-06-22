Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Monkey Ball HD $21, Borderlands Handsome $13, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD on PS4 for $20.99 or Xbox One for $25.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also on sale via PSN for $24. Regularly $40, today’s deals are nearly 50% off the going rate, some of the best we have tracked, and the lowest prices we can find. Featuring over 100 colorful stages and packed full of party games, players must take back their bananas from the space alien pirate king, Captain Crabuchin in this HD remaster. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Borderlands: Handsome Collection, SOULCALIBUR VI Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Moonlighter, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Cyberpunk 2077 backwards compatibility for PS5/Xbox Series X + more

Apex Legends is coming to Steam, Switch with cross-play + new event

New Pokémon Snap game for Nintendo Switch, here’s the debut trailer

Horizon Forbidden West confirmed for 2021 release on PS5 + more details

Madden 21 now available for pre-order with revamped controls, early access

Nintendo releases completely FREE workout game for Switch, download now

PlayStation 5 disc-less digital edition launches this year + 3D headset, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!