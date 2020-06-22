Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Monkey Ball HD $21, Borderlands Handsome $13, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD on PS4 for $20.99 or Xbox One for $25.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also on sale via PSN for $24. Regularly $40, today’s deals are nearly 50% off the going rate, some of the best we have tracked, and the lowest prices we can find. Featuring over 100 colorful stages and packed full of party games, players must take back their bananas from the space alien pirate king, Captain Crabuchin in this HD remaster. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Borderlands: Handsome Collection, SOULCALIBUR VI Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Moonlighter, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New eShop sale board games up to 50% off
- PS4 Remasters and Retro sale from just $2
- Xbox One Platforming Sale up to 75% off
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Borderlands: Handsome Collection $13 (Reg. $20+)
- SOULCALIBUR VI Deluxe $22.50 (Reg. $90)
- Moonlighter $17 (Reg. $30)
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Complete $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour $15 (Reg. $20)
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered $8 (Reg. $20)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $10 (Reg. $20)
- Forager $14 (Reg. $20+)
- Gravity Rush 2 $8.50 (Reg. $20)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $51.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hands-on review right here
- The Last of Us Part II $56 (Reg. $60)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame from $10 (Reg. $20+)
- DOOM (1993) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered $16 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Bully $9 (Reg. $15)
- The Warriors $9 (Reg. $15)
- Kingdom Hearts III $13 (Reg. $20+)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle $30 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $10 (Reg. $20)
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Need for Speed: Heat $24 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest XI $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- The Division 2 Gold SteelBook $19 (Reg. $30+)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon buy two get one free on select video games
- Borderlands 3 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $15 (Reg. $30)
- Metro Redux $40 (Reg. $50)
- RE 7 Gold Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- DOOM $10 (Reg. $20)
- Alien: Isolation Collection $8 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection $60 (Reg. $200)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $60 (Reg. $60)
- Now releasing November 19, more details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
Cyberpunk 2077 backwards compatibility for PS5/Xbox Series X + more
Apex Legends is coming to Steam, Switch with cross-play + new event
New Pokémon Snap game for Nintendo Switch, here’s the debut trailer
Horizon Forbidden West confirmed for 2021 release on PS5 + more details
Madden 21 now available for pre-order with revamped controls, early access
Nintendo releases completely FREE workout game for Switch, download now
Star Wars Squadrons’ aerial space combat comes to PS4, Xbox, and PC this year
PlayStation 5 disc-less digital edition launches this year + 3D headset, more
