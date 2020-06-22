Ticket To Ride Europe is at a 2020 low, now $30 shipped (Reg. $45)

- Jun. 22nd 2020 7:55 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Ticket To Ride Europe Board Game for $30 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally around $45, today’s deal is the best pricing that we’ve tracked in 2020 and is the lowest available. Ticket to Ride offers a unique board game experience that takes around 30- to 60-minutes to complete. You’ll take over a train route and tour iconic European cities with Ticket To Ride. It can be enjoyed by up to five players and is the perfect addition to family game night. Rated a stellar 4.8/5 stars.

For a slightly more pared-down experience, Ticket To Ride London takes around 15-minutes to complete. Given that this version comes in at just $18 Prime shipped, you’ll keep some extra cash in your pocket while also bagging a game that only takes around 3-minutes to learn.

Prefer the classics? Monopoly is available on Amazon for just $16 Prime shipped. This iconic board game is probably one of my favorites, as it includes gaining money, buying properties, and even charging rent to other players.

Ticket to Ride Europe features:

  • A fast-paced, award-winning board game
  • Connect iconic European cities and build train routes to earn points
  • Introduces Ferries and powerful locomotive cards to claim unique routes
  • 2 to 5 players, 30 to 60 minutes, ages 8+

Toys & Hobbies

