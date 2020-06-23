Google 802.11ac Wifi Mesh System hits $175 (Refurb, Orig. $299), more from $80

Today only, Woot offers the Google Wifi System 802.11ac Mesh Router 3-pack for $174.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Down from its original $299 going rate, today’s offer is $4 under our previous refurbished mention and marks one of the best we’ve seen. A single Google Wifi Router is also $80 right now, down from $99. This mesh Wi-Fi system covers up to 4,500-square feet and offers a maximum of 1.2Gb/s speeds. Google’s companion app lets you schedule Wi-Fi pausing for your kids, filter content, and more. Plus, each of the routers also feature dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. Includes a 90-day warranty and comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 10,400 customers. Learn more in our hands-on review then hit the jump for more.

Also on sale today is the NETGEAR Nighthawk X10 Smart 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $249.99 at Amazon and B&H. Typically fetching $390, today’s offer matches our previous mention and comes within $12 of the all-time low. Alongside up to 7.2Gb/s speeds and 2,500-square feet of coverage, NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X10 has a 10G SFP+ port and can even run Plex. Over 2,500 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Regardless of which router you end up with, a perfect way to use your savings is to bring home a 5-pack of three-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet Cables for $11 at Amazon. Odds are you’ll need one sometime down the line, so help your future self out and stock up now.

Google Wifi Mesh System features:

Enjoy a consistent connection to the web with this Google WiFi setup. The single access point is ideal for use in smaller homes of less than 1,500 square feet, giving you the ability to connect your tablets, laptops or phones. This Google Wi-Fi system provides a reliable signal that can be shared by multiple devices at once.

