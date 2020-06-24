Muscle Milk protein powder up to 40% off at Amazon today with deals from $12

Amazon is now offering the 4.94-pound container of Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder (chocolate) for $23.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll also find the vanilla creme option down at $23.52 Prime shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages. Remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. These containers have 32 servings with 32-grams of protein each as well as calcium and vitamins A, C, and D. Tested for banned-substances, it also has 2-grams of fiber per serving and a series of essential amino acids. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

***Note: With today’s Muscle Milk deals, you might have to scroll down to the “special offers and product promotions” section on the listing pages to clip an additional savings option, if you’re not already seeing the listed deals at checkout.

We also spotted a great deal on the 2.47-pound container of Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder (chocolate) at Amazon. A great alternative to today’s larger options, clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to knock your total down to $12.06. Regularly in the $24 range, today’s offer is the best we can find. The same specs and ratings apply here.

If you’re not into the Muscle Milk, we have some other very notable protein powder deals still live. Those include options from MyProtein and Optimum Nutrition at as much as $60 off.

You'll also want to swing by our fashion deals hub today as we are tracking quite a number of notable price drops on workout apparel, footwear, and more.

More on the Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder:

Contains one 494 lb cannister (about 32 servings) of Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder, packaging may vary

32 grams of protein per serving to help support muscle rebuilding, muscle growth, and maintenance of muscle mass

Combination of high-quality slow releasing and fast releasing proteins provide a more sustained delivery of protein compared to whey alone

Excellent source of Calcium and Vitamins A, C, & D

2 grams of fiber per serving

