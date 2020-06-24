Muscle Milk protein powder up to 40% off at Amazon today with deals from $12

- Jun. 24th 2020 11:27 am ET

From $12
0

Amazon is now offering the 4.94-pound container of Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder (chocolate) for $23.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll also find the vanilla creme option down at $23.52 Prime shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages. Remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. These containers have 32 servings with 32-grams of protein each as well as calcium and vitamins A, C, and D. Tested for banned-substances, it also has 2-grams of fiber per serving and a series of essential amino acids. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

***Note: With today’s Muscle Milk deals, you might have to scroll down to the “special offers and product promotions” section on the listing pages to clip an additional savings option, if you’re not already seeing the listed deals at checkout.

We also spotted a great deal on the 2.47-pound container of Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder (chocolate) at Amazon. A great alternative to today’s larger options, clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to knock your total down to $12.06. Regularly in the $24 range, today’s offer is the best we can find. The same specs and ratings apply here.

If you’re not into the Muscle Milk, we have some other very notable protein powder deals still live. Those include options from MyProtein and Optimum Nutrition at as much as $60 off.

You’ll also want to swing by our fashion deals hub today as we are tracking quite a number of notable price drops on workout apparel, footwear, and more.

More on the Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder:

  • Contains one 494 lb cannister (about 32 servings) of Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder, packaging may vary
  • 32 grams of protein per serving to help support muscle rebuilding, muscle growth, and maintenance of muscle mass
  • Combination of high-quality slow releasing and fast releasing proteins provide a more sustained delivery of protein compared to whey alone
  • Excellent source of Calcium and Vitamins A, C, & D
  • 2 grams of fiber per serving

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $12
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Sports-Fitness Muscle Milk

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard