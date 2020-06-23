MyProtein is now offering 6.6-lbs. of its Impact Whey Protein in various flavors for $30 shipped. Simply add three 2.2-lb. packages to your cart and use code VIP30 at checkout. Regularly as much as $30 per package, today’s deal is as much as $60 in savings, a match of our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. With 18-grams of protein per serving, 2-grams of fat, and about 100-calories, Labdoor has “certified it as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value.” It also among the most affordable brand name options out there, and especially so with today’s price drop. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More deals and details below.

We also spotted a notable deal on Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder on Amazon. You can now score a 5-pound container (chocolate malt) for $39.89 shipped when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. While not quite as affordable as the MyProtein above, ON’s extremely popular option is regularly listed at $60 and is now on par with some of the best deals we have tracked. It also includes more protein per serving at 24-grams and carries a 4+ star rating from over 27,000 Amazon customers.

More on MyProtein Impact Whey Protein:

Impact Whey Protein: Premium whey packed with 18g of protein per serving, for the protein you need from a quality source — the same cows that produce your milk and cheese. It’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company.

