Take movie night outside with a 12-foot projector screen for $180 (Reg. $250)

Today, Woot is offering the 144-inch Camp Chef Portable Outdoor Movie Screen (OS144) for $179.99 with fee shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $300, it currently starts at $250 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Perfect for getting the family outside this summer for movie night, this is a 12-foot display that supports 4K ultra HD and 3D footage as well as front- and rear-projection. Setup and tear down takes “only a few minutes” with the included 18-gauge powder coated steel frame, stakes, and guy lines. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can save a bit more with the $145 Vamvo Outdoor Indoor Projector Screen that measures out at 120-inches. But if you don’t need the frame stand, take a look at this basic 120-inch model at $43 on Amazon. You’ll have to rely on the included rope and hooks to put it up, but you’re saving a fortune in the process.

But there are plenty of deals to help upgrade the backyard right now. You’ll find all of the discounted yard tools you’ll need in our Green Deals roundup along with other outdoor smart home gear including this motion-sensing solar LED light. Disney has a big-time backyard sale running right now and be sure to browse through our guide at upgrading this summer’s BBQs.

More on the Camp Chef Portable Outdoor Movie Screen:

Set up and take down is simple and easy, taking only a few minutes. The durable frame is freestanding and stable in a light summer breeze but four tie-down guy lines are included if extra stability is needed. A back cover blocks ambient light and folds down when rear projection is desired. This screen is also great for business seminars, sporting events, weddings and much more. Enjoy dinner and a movie in your own backyard this summer.

