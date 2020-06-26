Today only, snag an iPhone 6s for the kids at $115 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot is now offering refurbished unlocked iPhone 6s 64GB in various colors for $114.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will be charged a $6 delivery fee. As a comparison, today’s deal is down from the original $649 or more price tag. It’s also a $15 price drop from our previous mention. This is a great buy for kids or grandparents that don’t need the latest tech. Apple’s iPhone 6s sports a 4.7-inch Retina display with 3D Touch, 12MP camera, Touch ID and an A9 chip. Best of all, this handset will be able to upgrade to iOS 13. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase.

A perfect use of your savings is to pick up a case alongside the smartphone, which is especially the case if you’ll be handing it off to your kid. One of the more notable options is Spigen’s Tough Armor Case iPhone 6s, which offers notable protection in a slim form-factor.

Apple iPhone 6s features:

4.7-Inch Retina HD display with 3D touch

A9 chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture.

All-new 12MP iSight Camera with live Photos.

Touch ID

32GB of internal memory to store your apps, music, photos, and videos.

