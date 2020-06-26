Today only, snag an iPhone 6s for the kids at $115 (Cert. Refurb)

- Jun. 26th 2020 6:57 am ET

$115
0

Today only, Woot is now offering refurbished unlocked iPhone 6s 64GB in various colors for $114.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will be charged a $6 delivery fee. As a comparison, today’s deal is down from the original $649 or more price tag. It’s also a $15 price drop from our previous mention. This is a great buy for kids or grandparents that don’t need the latest tech. Apple’s iPhone 6s sports a 4.7-inch Retina display with 3D Touch, 12MP camera, Touch ID and an A9 chip. Best of all, this handset will be able to upgrade to iOS 13. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase.

A perfect use of your savings is to pick up a case alongside the smartphone, which is especially the case if you’ll be handing it off to your kid. One of the more notable options is Spigen’s Tough Armor Case iPhone 6s, which offers notable protection in a slim form-factor. 

Apple iPhone 6s features:

  • 4.7-Inch Retina HD display with 3D touch
  • A9 chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture.
  • All-new 12MP iSight Camera with live Photos.
  • Touch ID
  • 32GB of internal memory to store your apps, music, photos, and videos.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$115
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
iPhone

iPhone
woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp